Bigg Boss 15’s Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra to tie knot: Buzz

Mumbai: Bigg Boss has played cupid of many couples over the years. And the ongoing 15th season isn’t any less. After the evicted couple Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been grabbing a lot of attention on the show.

‘TejRan’, as they are referred to by fans, are the most adored contestants of the house. They have been making headlines for their growing proximity and budding romance. In fact, they’ve already admitted that they’re together and are quite vocal about their love. The love they share is so strong that they are always together and seen expressing it.

And now, it seems like the couple might take their relationship to the next level after Bigg Boss 15 ends.

In a latest interview with SpotBoye, Teja’s brother Pratik opened up about his family’s reaction to her relationship with Karan. Calling Karan and Tejaswi’s bond as ‘pure and real’, he said,“Tejasswi and Karan are currently getting to know each other on the show. Teju is a mature individual to take her own decisions. So, far, she has always taken the right decisions. So, when it comes to family, we always support her no matter what regarding a decision. The family will not have a problem with however she wants to continue with her relationship with Karan.”

In one of the recent episodes, Karan revealed that his astrologer had predicted that he would marry a girl much younger than himself. KK said, “My astrologer also told me I was getting married in March.”