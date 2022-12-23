Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik returns, see his earnings for 11 weeks

Mumbai: Ever since the most-loved contestant of Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik made a temporary exit from the show, fans have been missing his presence majorly. The young star, who is one of the most celebrated contestants in Salman Khan‘s show, came out of the house last week due to his other work commitments.

Abdu Rozik Returns To Bigg Boss 16

In good news for all BB viewers, Abdu Rozik has made a grand comeback on the show. He was spotted in today’s Live Feed that streams on Voot. Bigg Boss Tak, a popular social media page, too confirmed his re-entry in the latest tweet that reads, “BREAKING & CONFIRMED! #BiggBoss_Tak Abdu Rozik is BACK! Abdu re-enters the #BiggBoss16 house. He is currently inside the house.”

Total Earnings For 11 Weeks

Ditching their luxurious lives, contestants spend months locked inside the house with strangers and needless to say, they earn big bucks while doing so. Abdu Rozik is no exception. Reportedly, the singer is charging Rs 2.5L to 3L per week. Bigg Boss 16 is close to completing 12 weeks. However, as Abdu was absent this week, his total earnings for 11 weeks stand at around Rs 30-33L (approx).

