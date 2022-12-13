Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam calls Priyanka Choudhary a ‘dog’

Mumbai: TV actress Priyanka Chahar Choudahry and model and politician Archana Gautam got into a heated conversation in which the latter called her ‘kutta'(dog) inside the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house.

It all started when Priyanka was helping with breakfast even though it was not her duty. She prepareed Poha for Abdu Rozik which became spicy and he was not able to eat it.

Archana poked Priyanka, saying: “Aap help kr rhe ho to poora kaam kro”(If you are helping, do the complete work).

She added: “You want to win the trophy but least be interested in work.” Priyanka replied: “Even you take help of others.”

To this Archana retorted: “Chal kutton ki tarah mat bhok, mummy ki Kasam hai mai help nahi leti kabhi.”(Don’t bark like dogs, swear on my mom, I never take anyone’s help)

Priyanka got angry and said: “You are calling me a dog and why are you bringing family members in the conversation.” Archana said: “What else I can call you?”

This conversation led to a big fight and they exchanged harsh words.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.