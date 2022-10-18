Bigg Boss 16: Expensive things owned by MC Stan

Mumbai: Popular rapper from Pune, MC Stan aka Altaf Shaik, is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house. He has been gaining a lot of attention for the way he is playing the game and fans are in just love with his true personality since day 1.

His friendship with another popular contestant Abdu Rozik is also being loved by the fans and are eager to see more from the duo. Infact, loyal BB viewers are rooting for him to win the show and are curious to know more about the rapper and his expensive lifestyle. Read on to know about his story from ‘Rags To Riches’.

His Journey In Industry

Altaf Shaikh, a middle class boy from Pune started gaining fame in his early teens when he dissed Divine and Emiway, for which he got over 56 million+ views on his songs “Watta” and “Khuja Mat”.

Later, MC Stan had two back-to-back hit albums Tadipaar & Insaan, which got him more fame and he made his mark in the Desi Hip Hop industry. He has also collaborated with Raftaar and Ikka for his album Insaan, the two most prominent rappers from the Desi HipHop industry.

Luxurious life of MC Stan

MC Stan often showcases his lifestyle on Instagram Live, where he also told his fans “80 Hazar ke shoes hai” which eventually got viral. The rapper has a deal with the Dubai jeweler (ZeedaJeweler) as they have confirmed from an Instagram live which featured both.

He is seen wearing a lot of jewelry like chains, bracelets, and gold rings in Bigg Boss 16. When the host Salman Khan asked the rapper about the approximate price of his jewelry, he claimed that it cost him around Rs 1.5cr approximately.

He also mentioned that when he got into Bigg Boss, he got his mother a TV worth Rs 70K.

A few reports also say that the rapper is about to purchase a “Mercedes Benz S class Maybach” which is priced at Rs 2.67 crores. His net worth is estimated to be around Rs 20cr.

Are you liking MC Stan’s game in Bigg Boss 16? Comment your opinion below.