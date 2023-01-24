Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan drops hint about TOP 5 finalists

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 16 finale is just a few steps away, fans are thrilled to know which contestant will grab the trophy this year. Social media is buzzing with polls, opinions and predictions about who all will make it to the finale and win this season.

Bigg Boss 16 Top 5

Amid the excitement, actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, who is an avid watcher of the Salman Khan show, revealed the names of contestants who she sees in the top 5 finalists list. According to the YouTube channel Filmy Ganta (a channel dedicated to Bigg Boss news), Gauahar Khan said that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan and Archana Gautam are potential finalists as per her views.

It is noteworthy that the majority of the TV celebrities and former BB contestants including Rubina Dilaik, Tejasswi Prakash and Nikki Tamboli too are giving the same names. Many are predicting that Priyanka is the strongest contender on the show and she will win Bigg Boss 16 followed by Shiv Thakare.

Are Priyanka and Shiv the top 2 of this season?

Priyanka has been winning the hearts of the viewers since day 1 of the Salman Khan-hosted shows for her determination and strong personality. Many people think that she has a clear vision and she doesn’t let anything get in the way of achieving her goals.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (Twitter)

Shiv Thakare, on the other hand, too is among the top contenders of BB 16 and is being loved by millions for his strong sense of determination in the game. He has consistently been one of the front-runners since day 1 on the Salman Khan-hosted show. Fans love how he showcases his personality and always stands up for what he believes in.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare (Twitter)

What’s your take on Gauahar Khan’s opinion? Is Priyanka Choudhary the deserving winner of Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.