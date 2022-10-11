Bigg Boss 16: Know Abdu Rozik’s earnings per Instagram post

Mumbai: The ongoing controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ is grabbing all headlines, thanks to the interesting mix of contestants. Apart from several prominent faces from the telly industry, makers have invited a foreign contestant Abdu Rozik from Tajikistan this year. BB fans are totally in awe of him and he is currently one of the most-hyped contestants inside the house.

More about Abdu Rozik

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is 19 years old and he is the world’s smallest singer. He rose to fame in 2020 after his beef with fellow internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov went viral on the internet. The video which took the online world by storm shows their proposed fight and was then a hot topic of discussion. Last year, he also collaborated with Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman for a special concert at Expo 2020 in Dubai. He has also collaborated with Sadhguru and supported the safe soil movement.

His Social Media Earnings

Abdu, who is an avid social media user, enjoys a massive fan following of 4.5M on Instagram. According to reports, he earns around Rs 2 crore per Instagram post. He often posts videos and pictures with several prominent personalities from across the world. Apart from this, Abdu also endorses various top brands on his social media platform.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CacQv-xojRj/

Abdu Rozik’s Stint In Bigg Boss 16

Abdu Rozik became everyone’s favourite quickly. Apart from his cuteness and bubbly nature, fans are also hailing him for his friendship with his co-contestants like Sajid Khan, Tina Datta and Shiv Thakre. Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan tweeted, “can we pls give the trophy of bb16 to Abdu Rozik? Pls.” Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted, “The cutest contestant ever in BB house is Abdu Rozik.”