Bigg Boss 16: Makers increase MC Stan’s per week salary?

Mumbai: Rapper MC Stan is one of the most-loved contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Stan aka Altaf Shaik has been gaining a lot of attention for the way he is playing the game and fans are in just love with his true personality since day 1.

Recently, a promo of Salman Khan giving an option to MC Stan to walk out of the show left fans worried who thought the rapper will bid goodbye to BB 16 as he said he is not ‘really interested’ in playing the game. However, nothing as such happened and Stan is still safe in the house.

MC Stan’s Bigg Boss 16 Remuneration

The Weekend Ka Vaar is over and now rumours are rife that makers have increased MC Stan’s per week remuneration to stay in Bigg Boss 16. According to reports that surfaced earlier, Stan’s per week salary was Rs 7L. Now, speculations have it that his current fee stands more than Rs 7L. However, there is no truth to these rumours and the rapper has decided to stay back in the show after host Salman convinced him. A Twitter page dedicated to Bigg Boss 16 ‘The Khabri’ too confirmed it.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan (Twitter)

Tina Datta Back On Show

Meanwhile, Tina Datta was announced as the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. However, it was another googly by Bigg Boss as she is back in the show. This means, there is no eviction this week too. Currently, 14 contestants are left in Bigg Boss 16 including two wild card entried — Sreejita and Vikkas.