Bigg Boss 16: Makers to remove TOP contestant this week

Mumbai: Fear looms over Bigg Boss 16 contestants as another elimination round is nearing. All eyes are on which unlucky contestant will bid goodbye to the Salman Khan‘s show this week.

Nominated Contestants

The nominated contestants for this week are — Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Fans are curious to know which housemate among these three celebrities will get evicted to next as all are quite strong participants.

Bigg Boss 16 Elimination Updates

Twitter users are predicting that it’s time for Sumbul to bid adieu to Bigg Boss 16. Buzz is that makers might remove her next as she is not delivering the required content to entertain the audience despite being the highest paid celebrity on the show. Fans think Soundarya will stay back because of her ‘fake love angle’ with Gautam Vig and Soudarya will be safe because of her entertaining personalities. She is known for her fights with her co-contestants.

Now that Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been declared the Bigg Boss 16 queen of the week, it is really confusing to predict the next elimination. Let’s wait for the upcoming episodes to know more about it.

Sumbul, Soundarya or Archana, who do you think will get eliminated next? Comment below.