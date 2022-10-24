Bigg Boss 16 Ranks: Abdu Rozik removed from TOP 3, see list

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are leaving no stone unturned to make the show interesting

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 24th October 2022 3:43 pm IST
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik (Twitter)

Mumbai: One of the most-loved reality shows of Indian television, Bigg Boss 16 has now entered its week 4. The last ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ was ‘not so interesting’ as viewers missed Salman Khan’s hosting which was replaced by Karan Johar due to former’s health issues. However, the contestants’ infectious energy which created storms inside the house kept the show going.

Bigg Boss 16 Ranks

And now, we have latest ranks list of BB 16 contestants by The Real Khabri (a well-known social media page related to Bigg Boss and other reality shows). As per the list, Priyanka Choudhary has secured first rank followed by Shi Thakare and MC Stan. However, what grabbed our attention is Abdu Rozik’s absence from top 3. The young singer has been pushed down to 5th rank despite emerging out as India’s favourite contestant as per Ormax Media.

Check out all the ranks below.

  1. Priyanka Choudhary
  2. Shiv Thakare
  3. MC Stan
  4. Sumbul Touqeer
  5. Abdu Rozik
  6. Gautam Vig
  7. Tina Dutta
  8. Nimrit Kaur
  9. Shalin Bhanot
  10. Archana Gautam
  11. Ankit Gupta
  12. Saundarya Sharma
  13. Sajid Khan
  14. Gori Nagori
  15. Manya Singh

What’s your take on the above ranks list of Bigg Boss 16 contestants? Comment below.

