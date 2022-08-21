Bigg Boss 16: Rohit Shetty to replace Salman Khan as host?

Mumbai: The makers of India’s biggest controversial reality show Bigg Boss are gearing up for the 16th season. Bigg Boss 16 is expected to arrive on television in October’s first week. It is already creating huge buzz on social media much before its official announcement. From the speculated list of contestants to the house theme and everything in between have left BB fans super-excited about the upcoming season.

Earlier we had reported that, like every year, Salman Khan will be taking the duties as the Bigg Boss 16 host head-on. However, in a shocking turn of events, Salman Khan is reportedly going to be replaced by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Yes, you read that right! If the report in Telly Chakkar is to be believed, Rohit Shetty might step in Salman’s shoes for Bigg Boss 16. Reportedly makers could not match Salman’s charges which have tripled from the last season’s charges.

He reportedly charged Rs 350 crores for the entire Bigg Boss 15 and for the upcoming season, he has demanded over Rs. 1000 crores.

The Bigg Boss 16 makers have thus decided to replace him with Rohit Shetty who has already established himself as a successful host in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, an official confirmation on the same is yet to be made.