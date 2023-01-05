Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to remove THIS female contestant next

Mumbai: Fear of elimination looms over contestants in Bigg Boss 16 house as the Weekend Ka Vaar approaches. The nominated contestants who are in danger zone are — Sreejita De, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta.

Many of viewers are demanding Sajid’e eviction this week. However, nothing as such is happening as he received good number of votes this week. We hear that Shiv, Stan and Abdu’s fans too have votes Sajid to save him from elimination this week.

Closing Voting Trends

Sreejita De

Sajid Khan

Soundarya Sharma

Tina Datta

Archana Gautam

Shalin Bhanot

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sreejita De To Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss 16?

Going by the voting trends, it is quite clear that it’s time for Sreejita to walk out of the show next. She will be the sixth contestant to get eliminated after Gautam Vig, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Ankit Gupta and Vikkas. For the unversed, the actress got eliminated in the second week and then she re-entered Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card contestant.

