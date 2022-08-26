Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill turns host, details inside

Mumbai: India’s most loved and biggest reality show Bigg Boss is all set to be back with another season soon and has been grabbing headlines, already. From the contestants to Rohit Shetty taking over Salman Khan’s host duties, several rumors about Bigg Boss 16 have been flying around the internet and fans cannot keep calm.

Fans want to know every huge or minute update about the show and we have been regularly informing our readers of all the developments. Earlier we had reported that Salman Khan has shot the first promo of the upcoming season and it will be unveiled this week. We had also reported that Bigg Boss 16 is expected to premiere in October’s first week.

Well, now we have an exciting update about the premiere of the most awaited season of Bigg Boss.

Scroll ahead to find out what it is.

Shehnaaz Gill to share the stage with Salman Khan

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Shehnaaz Gill is not only going to grace the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16 but will also be sharing the host duties with Salman Khan.

Any Bigg Boss and Salman Khan fan would know how special Shehnaaz Gill is to the show and the superstar. Shehnaaz who gained popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss 13 has been a regular in the first and last episodes of Bigg Boss 14 and 15.

Shehnaaz Gill is also known for her adorable relationship with actor Late Sidharth Shukla. They were lovingly called #SidNaaz by their fans.

Rumored contestants of Bigg Boss 16

Meanwhile, makers of Bigg Boss 16 are planning an all-celeb lineup of contestants this year too. Some of the celebrity names who are likely to take part in the show are — Social media influencer Masroor Chougle, Madirakshi, Zain Imam, Akanksha Puri, Kashish Thakur, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Faisal Shaikh, Twinkle Kapoor, Shivin Narang, Vivian Dsena and Farmani Naaz.