Bigg Boss 16: Third female contestant to leave show is…

Buzz has it that one among these two housemates is expected to get evicted from Bigg Boss 16.

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 29th October 2022 1:57 pm IST
Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16’s ongoing ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ is quite a blockbuster and explosive one as it marked Salman Khan’s return on show. Karan Johar replaced Bhaijaan in last week’s episodes as the Tiger 3 actor was down with dengue. Read on to know more details about this week’s elimination round.

Seven contestants who got nominated for upcoming elimination process are — Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare. And now, all eyes are on which unlucky contestant will say goodbye to Bigg Boss 16 next.

According to latest voting trends, the bottom two contestants who secured lesser votes compared to other five contestants are — Gori Nagori and Soundarya Sharma. Buzz has it that one among these two housemates is expected to get evicted from the show.

However, talk among the insiders is that Soundarya has got lesser votes among all nominated contestants and stands in the bottom of the list. We hear that there is no elimination this week as makers are trying to keep Soundarya in the show. Let’s wait for the upcoming episode to know further details.

Who do you think will get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 next? Comment below.

