Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain is richest; Net Worth of all contestants

Apart from nominations, tasks and eliminations, fans are eager to know more about the contestants inside the house

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th October 2023 4:25 pm IST
Bigg Boss 17 contestants Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande (Instagram)

Mumbai: Popular reality show Bigg Boss 17 has kicked off and it is creating a lot buzz among the audience. Hosted by Salman Khan, the new season of the controversial show premiered on last Sunday, October 15. A total of 17 contestants entered the house and one contestant is likely to walk out of the show this week in the first elimination round.

Apart from nominations, tasks and eliminations, fans are eager to know more about the contestants inside the house. Among the many questions on their minds, one of the most frequently asked is, “What are the net worths of these contestants and how rich they are?”

Here’s a quick rundown of the net worths of some of the contestants of Bigg Boss 17. (Below numbers are as per various media portals).

Net Worth Of Bigg Boss 17 Contestants

  • Ankita Lokhande — Rs 25 crores
  • Vicky Jain — Rs 100 crores
  • Aishwarya Sharma — Rs 21 crores
  • Neil Bhatt — Rs 40-50 crores
  • Munawar Faruqui — Rs 2 crores
  • Isha Malviya — Rs 3.5 crores
  • Mannara Chopra — More than Rs 25 crores
  • Anurag Dobhal’s — Rs 1.5 crore

According to a latest report in India Times, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai earns around Rs 60 lakh every year, while advocate Sana Raees Khan who deals with some high profile cases reportedly makes between Rs 10 to 15 crores. Navid Sole who is the only international contestant this year reportedly makes Rs 40 crores every year.

As the show unfolds, fans are undoubtedly going to be on the edge of their seats, following the journey of these contestants and discovering more about their stories, personalities, and dynamics in the house.

