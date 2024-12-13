Bigg Boss 18 Exclusive: Edin Rose’s photos with ex-BF, who’s he?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 continues to enthrall viewers with its daily dose of drama, controversies, and entertaining tasks. This year’s housemates, including wildcard contestants, have kept audiences glued to their screens. During every season, personal lives of the contestants often become the topic of public curiosity.

The latest buzz is about wildcard entrant Edin Rose and her relationship status. While fans have been curious about her personal life, an exclusive source has spilled some shocking details to Siasat.com.

“Edin was in a serious relationship with a man named Hussain Malik for two years. However, the couple broke up just a month before Edin entered the Bigg Boss 18 house. We don’t know the reason for their sudden breakup,” the source from Mumbai told us.

“They were quite serious about each other. All of a sudden, what happened, we don’t know,” the source further added.

Details about Hussain Malik are not disclosed anywhere, but the couple’s past photos suggest a strong bond they once shared. Edin has remained very tight-lipped about her personal life inside the house.

Hussain Malik and Edin Rose (Image Source: Siasat.com)

More About Edin Rose

Edin Rose entered the Bigg Boss 18 house as a wildcard contestant alongside Yamini Malhotra and Aditi Mistry. While Aditi has already been evicted, Edin’s journey in the house also seems uncertain. According to the latest voting trends, she is trailing in the bottom and has received the least votes among the nominated contestants this week.

So, will Edin manage to survive this week’s eviction or will her Bigg Boss journey come to an end this weekend? Let’s wait and see.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 18.