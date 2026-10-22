Bigg Boss 20: Arjun Rampal sends a special message to Qazi

Mumbai: Qazi Touqeer has found support from Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal amid his Bigg Boss 20 journey. In a video shared on social media, Arjun joined Abrar Zahoor and Ali Quli Mirza to cheer for Qazi and wish him all the best for the finale.

The clip shows the trio sending a warm message to the contestant, with Arjun reminding him that his friends are rooting for him outside the house. “We all are wishing you all the very best for the finale of Bigg Boss. Rock it my friend,” he said.

Arjun’s message gets fans talking

Fan accounts have also shared the video, celebrating the actor’s support for Qazi. With Abrar and Ali joining the message, the clip gives Qazi’s supporters another reason to cheer for their favourite contestant.

While the message expresses the trio’s hopes for Qazi’s finale run, it does not confirm a place for him in the final line-up. For now, their message is clear: they want to see him go all the way. Will Qazi turn that support into a winning finish?