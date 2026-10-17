Bigg Boss 20: Elvish a friend, Nakul a chela? Gullu takes a dig

Mumbai: A friend when it comes to his own bond, but a “chela” when it comes to someone else’s? Gullu’s remarks about Elvish Yadav and Nakul Dhull have added another talking point to their Bigg Boss 20 rivalry.

While describing Elvish as a close friend, Gullu used a distinctly different word for Nakul, suggesting that he was acting on his “ustaad’s” behalf. The contrast raises a question: why describe one association as friendship and dismiss the other as blind loyalty?

What did Gullu say?

During a conversation with Qazi Touqeer, Gullu discussed his differences with Nakul and linked them to the rivalry between Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula.

“Mera Elvish acha dost hai,” he said while explaining his bond with Elvish. However, speaking about Nakul, he remarked, “Ye khud chela hoega kisi ka.”

Gullu went on to suggest that Nakul had brought someone else’s resentment into the house and was getting involved in a matter that did not concern him. These were Gullu’s claims about Nakul’s motives.

The rivalry outside the house

For those catching up, Gullu was part of Elvish’s gang on Roadies XX. In the conversation, he claimed that his equation with Prince changed after his Roadies victory, with Prince later unfollowing him.

Gullu connected this fallout to his strained relationship with Nakul. Their confrontation inside Bigg Boss 20 subsequently turned physical and led to Nakul’s eviction.

Yet, the contrast in Gullu’s own words remains the sharper point. He presented his loyalty to Elvish as a bond between friends, while framing Nakul’s association through the language of an “ustaad” and “chela”.

Outside friendships have become part of this house rivalry. But can Gullu defend his own bond without allowing Nakul the same room?