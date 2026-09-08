Bigg Boss 20 episode 1: Top 3 moments that stole the show

Mumbai: After a grand premiere packed with introductions, Bigg Boss 20 finally opened the doors to its first proper day of drama. The contestants had barely unpacked their bags before disagreements, sarcastic remarks and game-changing decisions began disturbing the peace. From Mahhi Vij rubbing multiple housemates the wrong way to Qazi Tauqeer landing at the centre of the action, here are the top three moments from the episode.

1. Mahhi Vij’s orders leave housemates irritated

Mahhi Vij emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants after getting into disagreements with Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi and Arishfa Khan.

It began when Mahhi asked Aman to help her with her luggage. Although Aman agreed, he requested that she say “please.” Mahhi did not appreciate his response and took a dig at him after Aasif Khan stepped forward to help her.

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Things became more awkward when Mahhi asked Isha to prepare tea and remarked that she would know how to make it because she was a girl. She later directed Arishfa towards the kitchen as well. Isha and Arishfa were visibly unimpressed by her commanding tone, with both admitting that they were getting unusual vibes from her.

2. Qazi Tauqeer gets into back-to-back arguments

If Mahhi dominated one side of the episode, Qazi Tauqeer kept the other side equally heated.

Qazi’s sarcastic exchange with rapper Yung DSA quickly escalated into a major confrontation. Other contestants had to intervene as personal remarks were exchanged and family members were dragged into the argument. Yung warned Qazi against touching and imitating him, while Qazi accused the rapper of trying to create differences between him and Arishfa.

#YungDSA Frustration while dealing with #QaziTouqeer Was so Real 😂



Qazi kept Making Random points just to Avoid Accepting that He Had Already lost The Argument



He Meeds This Reality check From Time To Time #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/ErWMpQjV3J — AYAAN 👑 (@Im_AYAANBB13_) September 7, 2026

Qazi later found himself arguing with Arishfa as well. She objected to being treated like a child and reminded the housemates that she belonged to Gen Z. With two fights in one episode, Qazi has already shown that he will not remain silent when challenged.

3. Kanika Mann changes the first captaincy race

The episode also introduced its first major game-changing twist. Kanika Mann used the special power given to her by Bigg Boss and named Qazi as the contestant she disliked the most.

Her decision immediately removed Qazi from the first captaincy race. However, Bigg Boss handed him a different responsibility by making him the sanchalak of the birthday-themed cake task.

The contestants were required to participate as cakes while competing for an advantage in the captaincy race. Between Kanika’s special power, Qazi’s unexpected appointment and the unusual task, Bigg Boss made it clear that every disadvantage inside the house could come with a fresh opportunity.

With Mahhi and Qazi already attracting attention and the captaincy battle beginning, Bigg Boss 20 has wasted little time in creating its first rivalries. The real question now is whether these early disagreements will disappear or develop into the season’s biggest equations.