Bigg Boss 20: Gullu reveals why Nakul brought up the Goa dispute

Mumbai: A fight inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has brought an old controversy outside it back into focus. Following his ugly clash with Nakul Dhull, Gullu’s account of a Goa trip has surfaced on social media, with familiar names Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav featuring in the story.

For viewers wondering why Goa came up during their confrontation, a fan-page post has shared remarks attributed to Gullu, whose real name is Kushal Tanwar. In his version, the tension connects to Prince and Elvish’s past fallout.

What did Gullu say?

According to the post, Gullu said Prince had announced that he would visit Gurgaon on the fourth of a particular month. However, Gullu maintained that he and Elvish had already been in Goa since the first. The post does not specify the month.

“Prince bola mei 4 ko Gurgaon aaunga, mei aur Elvish 1 tarik se Goa mei the,” reads the statement attributed to him.

The timeline is central to Gullu’s explanation, as Nakul had brought up the Goa trip during their argument in the house.

Gullu also referred to a podcast conversation in which Prince allegedly faced a question about why he had not posted a congratulatory Instagram story after Gullu’s victory. According to Gullu’s account, Prince responded that he had realised whose side Gullu was on.

Describing his bond with Elvish as brotherly, Gullu then suggested that Nakul’s Goa remark could be linked to his association with Prince. That remains Gullu’s interpretation, rather than an established explanation of Nakul’s motives.

How did the Bigg Boss fight begin?

The latest confrontation followed a separate disagreement involving Qazi Touqeer and Scout OP. Nakul told Scout about Qazi discussing an earlier incident with other housemates. The ensuing argument escalated into a physical fight between Nakul and Gullu, eventually leading to Nakul’s eviction.

The Goa reference has now added another layer to the dispute. However, the circulating post presents only remarks attributed to Gullu. It does not independently establish that Prince had any role in Nakul bringing up the incident.

For now, Gullu’s version offers context for viewers puzzled by the exchange, while leaving the alleged connection between the old rivalry and the latest clash unconfirmed.