Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh’s boyfriend remark sparks dating buzz

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 contestant Uditi Singh has given viewers a mystery to decode. Her reported remarks about keeping her boyfriend’s identity under wraps have sparked speculation online, with some netizens linking her to politician Aaditya Thackeray. However, the speculation remains unverified.

During a recent conversation inside the house, Uditi reportedly described her boyfriend as influential and suggested she could not reveal his name. According to accounts circulating online, she also said she would be “dead” if she disclosed his identity. The full context of that remark remains unclear.

Why are netizens mentioning Aaditya Thackeray?

The discussion soon reached Reddit, where viewers began guessing whom Uditi might have been referring to. Aaditya Thackeray’s name appeared among the guesses, with users pointing to her reported insistence on keeping the relationship confidential.

Adding to the chatter, netizens claim that Uditi and Aaditya follow each other on Instagram. Some also highlighted that she follows around 250 accounts, suggesting his presence on that list caught their attention. These social media claims have not been independently verified.

An Instagram connection, however, does not establish a romantic relationship. Uditi did not name Aaditya in the account of the conversation circulating online, and the details available do not confirm that she was referring to him.

For now, her boyfriend’s identity remains a mystery. Whether Uditi chooses to share more inside the Bigg Boss house is something viewers will have to wait and watch.