Bigg Boss 2020 House walk through, watch complete video

Mumbai: A controversial show where a bunch of celebs will be locked under one roof, Bigg Boss 2020 is set to premiere tonight. This year, the theme of the Salman Khan hosted show is ‘Ab Paltega Scene, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab’.

The contestants who are said to be entering the house include Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Gia Manek, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol.

Bigg Boss 2020 house

Ahead of the launch of Bigg Boss 14, let us take you on a demonstration trip of the house which is indeed a colorful setup with pre-lockdown luxuries this year. Like always, this year too, the house of show has been designed by Omung Kumar. He has given the house an ultra-modern feel. Watch the video below that is shared on Instagram by Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral Bhayani.

Bigg Boss 2020 house video

Pre-lockdown luxuries

Since everyone has been confined to their homes for more than six months, Bigg Boss 2020 contestants will get a chance to live their ‘once upon a time’ normal lives. In a first of its kind addition, the house will have a salon and spa, a movie theater and a shopping mall. But these will not come easily to the contestants. They will have to earn access to these by winning various tasks assigned to them by Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 14 safety measures

The entire team working on Bigg Boss 2020 will be tested every week for coronavirus. The complete house will be sanitized and fumigated on a regular basis. There will be regular temperature checks for the contestants and crew members apart from round the clock medical assistance.

Also, all the contestants who are going to participate in the show were tested and were made to self-quarantine before entering the show.