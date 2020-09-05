Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: TV 9 Anchor Devi Nagavalli to enter the show

Hyderabad: One of the most popular reality TV series Bigg Boss stands synonymous with controversies and the Telugu version of the series is no exception. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 4’ hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna is going to have the grand premiere on September 6. So many rumours and speculations are doing rounds ahead of its launch.

Bigg Boss Telugu organizers have picked up 16 contestants already and they have completed the mandatory quarantine period too. Reportedly, organizers have also prepared the backup list of the participants, but the official list is yet to be announced.

And now, it has been confirmed that the well known Telugu TV news anchor Devi Nagavalli is among the few other people who are about to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Who is Devi Nagavalli?

Born and brought up in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh, Devi Nagavalli is a renowned Telugu news presenter and a journalist, currently working with a reputed news channel. She is popular for her on-ground reporting, striking interviews with political and film personalities.

‘Lady Boss’ as she calls herself to be, Devi is reportedly the first Telugu news presenter to win ‘TV News Presenter of the year’ at the NT Awards in 2010. She was also conferred with the prestigious Nandi award for Telugu News reporting by the state government of Andhra Pradesh in 2009 and 2010 as well. She was also listed in Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Women on Television, 2017 by Times of India.

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Updates:

Of lately, the makers of the Nagarjuna Akkineni show, Bigg Boss Telugu took to their social media and revealed the launch date and time for the upcoming season.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 will premiere from September 6 at 6 PM and the fans are super excited for the launch episode of the reality show. The regular episodes i.e. Monday-Friday will be telecasted at 9:30 PM and weekend episodes at 9:00 PM.