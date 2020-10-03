Bigg Boss contestants Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla engage in war of words

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 contestants Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla can be seen engaging in a war of words in the premiere episode to be telecast tonight at 9 p.m.

Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla

The fights between Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla are now new. They started criticizing each other since season 13 of the show.

In season 13 too they were the contestants. Gauahar had slammed Sidharth’s attitude and behavior.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants

Out of the 14 contestants of season 14 of the show, 11 are new whereas, three are old contestants. The old contestants who will be joining as Toofani Seniors are Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla.

Ahead of the telecast of the premiere episode, the channel shared a promo video. In the video, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla are seen engaging in a war of words.