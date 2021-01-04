Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s marriage on cards?

Mumbai: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have managed to stay in the limelight and became fans favourite, ever since their stint in Bigg Boss 13. The two met on Salman Khan’s show, formed a strong bond of friendship, and later fell in love with each other. The duo is reserved and private people and doesn’t indulge in PDA on social media.

However, lately there have been a lot of speculations about their breakup. Since past few days too, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were confusing their fans with cryptic posts that were hinting towards their break up.

But, the couple refuted the rumours, recently by coming together for Asim’s brother Umar’s birthday. Not only this, even Asim was also spotted at the airport when he surprised Himanshi by coming to pick her up.

And now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Himanshi Khurana opened up about her relationship and her plans of taking it to next level. She also clarified the speculations about her wedding with Asim Riaz

“Pehle logon ko hamare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain. We’re in no hurry. We’re right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other. Hamari communities aur religion alag hain. Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time.”

Further speaking about the her acting projects, Himanshi Khurana said, “There are short films, Punjabi TV show and Hindi web series that I’m in talks for. I’m very clear that I can’t do intimate scenes. I’ve said no to projects because of that. Asim and I were supposed to do a Bollywood project but that also got pushed because of the pandemic.”

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were earlier seen sharing screen space in four albhum songs which were released in 2020 — Kalla sohna nai, Afsos karoge, Khyaal rakheya kar and Dil ko Maine Di kasam.