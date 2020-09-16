Bigg Boss fame Cong leader Arshi Khan claims PoK is a part of Pakistan

New Delhi: Congress spokesperson and former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan, in a television debate with Aaj Tak, made outrageous claims that PoK, the part of Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan, is part of Pakistan.

Who is Arshi Khan?

Reality show Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan joined Congress ahead of 2019 general elections. Reportedly, she was born in Afghanistan but moved to India when she was four. She has quite often taken to social media to pronounce her love for Pakistan and desire to take up Pakistani citizenship.

In a debate with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday, Arshi Khan kept referring to PoK as part of Pakistan. In a video clip that is surfacing online, Sambit Patra asserted that PoK is an integral part of India and under no circumstances can it be referred to as part of Pakistan.

Patra confronted her claims and questioned her whether she even knows what PoK means, Arshi continued to evade the question. After Khan denied answering the question, social media trolls grabbed the opportunity to create memes and divert from the original topic. The conversation was a part of a debate based on actor Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government’s ongoing tussle. In this debate, Arshi spoke in opposition to Kangana. The conversation grew so strong that Sambit Patra and Arshi Khan became Tu-Tu-Main.

PoK means “Pak Occupied Kashmir” !!

PoK मतलब "Pak Occupied Kashmir"!!

The subject about Mumbai and its comparison to PoK is hot these days after Ranaut described her fears of living in the city. Ranaut’s perpetual criticism of Bollywood industry comes after her claims of nepotistic nature of the entertainment field and presence of ‘movie mafias’ that led her feel unsafe in Mumbai.