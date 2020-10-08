Bigg Boss-fame Sana Khan leaves showbiz, to follow religious path

Hyderabad: Popular actress and Ex Big Boss contestant Sana Khan bids goodbye to the industry and promises to serve humanity. Sana Khan who was also the co-star of Salman Khan said that she has done this to follow the religion she was born with.

Sharing this news on Instagram Sana Khan wrote:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful Brothers and sisters!

Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. I Have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life for years, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But for a few days now, I have been possessed of the realization that: Is the real purpose of man’s coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?

Isn’t it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn’t a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?

When I searched for the answer to this question in my religion, I realized that this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life-after death. And it will be better if the slave lives according to the command of his Creator, and does not make wealth and fame his only goal; rather, he/she should avoid sinful life and serve humanity, and follow the path shown by his/her Creator. Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my Showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it.

Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth.

Thank you very much Sana Khan

Earlier, it was Zaira Wasim who left the industry to pursue their own religious beliefs.

Furthermore, Sana Khan was seen experimenting herself with new hijab styles Sana’s love for beautiful hijabs was seen on her instagram page from almost a month now. The actress loves to show her love for the holy garment and often tries out different styles of hijab.