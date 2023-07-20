Bigg Boss OTT 2: 2.5 million votes for Elvish Yadav!

Mumbai: In a thrilling journey of Bigg Boss OTT 2, there is one contestant who has undeniably become the center of attention and the topic of endless discussions – Elvish Yadav. Ever since his entry as a wildcard contestant, Elvish has been making waves and leaving an indelible mark on both his fellow housemates and the viewers.

With his energetic presence, witty banter, and eye grabbing personality, he has effortlessly carved a special place in the hearts of the audience.

In an surprising turn of events, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 stage has witnessed history in the making Elvish received a staggering 2.5 million votes! Breaking all previous records, this extraordinary feat has left the entire nation awe-inspired. He is one of the nominated contestants this week.

Going by huge milestone, it seems like the YouTuber has managed to strike a chord with the audience like never before, earning overwhelming support and adoration from fans across the country.

