Bigg Boss OTT 2: Contestant Pooja Bhatt’s net worth 2023

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has kickstarted with a bang and it has taken the entertainment world by storm. Thanks to its diverse lineup of interesting contestants. Fans are curious to know everything about the housemates, from their personal to professional lives

Among them is the gorgeous Pooja Bhatt, who has garnered significant attention from fans and viewers alike with her stint in the show. In this article, let’s have a look at Pooja’s net worth.

About Pooja Bhatt and other net worth 2023

Pooja Bhatt, a prominent name in the Indian film industry, has had a remarkable journey filled with achievements and successes. Born into a family deeply rooted in the world of cinema, with her father being renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and her mother being actress Kiran Bhatt, Pooja was destined to make her mark in the industry.

She made her acting debut in the critically acclaimed film ‘Daddy’ in 1989 and went on to deliver notable performances in movies like ‘Sadak’, ‘Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin’, and ‘Zakhm’.

As a multi-talented personality, Pooja Bhatt’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 47cr, according to multiple reports.

Speaking about her current work, Pooja has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house with the aim of winning over the hearts of the audience. As she embarks on this new journey, all eyes are on the actress and let’s see how will she leave an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience and make her presence felt in the show.