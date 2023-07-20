Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav’s expensive car collection

Mumbai: Elvish Yadav is one of the most hyped contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He entered the show as a wildcard and has taken the house by storm ever since then.

From the moment he stepped foot inside BB OTT 2, Elvish has been the talk of the town, and his popularity has only soared since then. In remarkable feat last week’s, he defeated Abhishek Malhan to claim the top spot in the popularity rankings.

Fans are curious for more information about Elvish Yadav. We previously delved into his net worth and YouTube earnings. However, there’s another fascinating aspect of Elvish that has fans buzzing — his opulent car collection, showcased abundantly on his Instagram, which proves the fact that he is an automobile junkie.

Elvish Yadav Car Collection

Elvish Yadav’s Instagram profile is a treasure trove for car enthusiasts, offering a captivating glimpse into his lavish and envy-worthy collection. According to various reports, he owns three luxurious cars. Here’s list.

Porsche 718 Boxster (Rs 1.4 crore)

Hyundai Verna (Rs 10 to 17 lakhs)

Toyota Fortuner 4×2 (Rs 32 to 37 lakhs)

Check out the pictures below.