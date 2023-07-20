Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav’s expensive car collection

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th July 2023 1:25 pm IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav's expensive car collection
Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav (Instagram)

Mumbai: Elvish Yadav is one of the most hyped contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He entered the show as a wildcard and has taken the house by storm ever since then.

BookMyMBBS

From the moment he stepped foot inside BB OTT 2, Elvish has been the talk of the town, and his popularity has only soared since then. In remarkable feat last week’s, he defeated Abhishek Malhan to claim the top spot in the popularity rankings.

Fans are curious for more information about Elvish Yadav. We previously delved into his net worth and YouTube earnings. However, there’s another fascinating aspect of Elvish that has fans buzzing — his opulent car collection, showcased abundantly on his Instagram, which proves the fact that he is an automobile junkie.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav’s net worth and monthly income

Elvish Yadav Car Collection

Elvish Yadav’s Instagram profile is a treasure trove for car enthusiasts, offering a captivating glimpse into his lavish and envy-worthy collection. According to various reports, he owns three luxurious cars. Here’s list.

  • Porsche 718 Boxster (Rs 1.4 crore)
  • Hyundai Verna (Rs 10 to 17 lakhs)
  • Toyota Fortuner 4×2 (Rs 32 to 37 lakhs)

Check out the pictures below.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th July 2023 1:25 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button