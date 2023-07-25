Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz’s TOTAL earnings for 5 weeks

Mumbai: One of the popular celebrity contestant Falaq Naaz had to bid farewell to Bigg Boss OTT 2 house in 36th episode (Weekend Ka Vaar). She got least votes compared to other five nominated contestants which led to her shocking eviction from the show.

After her elimination from Bigg Boss OTT 2, fans and viewers are curious to know how much Falaq Naaz earned during her stint on the reality show.

Falaq Naaz Bigg Boss OTT 2 Remuneration

According to a report in Filmibeat, Falaq Naaz charged Rs 35K per day. Her journey in BB house came to an end in 5 weeks. So, her total earnings from India’s biggest reality show stand at around 12.25L. Her remuneration was less than other popular contestants like Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan.

Post Falaq Naaz’s elimination from the show, 9 contestants are left in the race to reach finale and grab the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Which contestant are you supporting in the house? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.