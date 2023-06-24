Bigg Boss OTT 2 FINALE date: It will take place on July…

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has set social media on fire ever since it kicked off on June 17. With twelve dynamic contestants vying for the ultimate prize, the show has become a sensation, igniting a storm of excitement among the audience.

Each participant is leaving no stone unturned to leave a lasting impression on the screen, ensuring that their presence is felt with every episode. As the anticipation grows, fans eagerly await the thrilling climax, curious to discover which contestants will secure their spot in the grand finale.

To be aired for six action-packed weeks, Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises an unforgettable journey filled with drama, emotions, and unexpected twists. Just a week into the show and fans are already sensing the rollercoaster ride that is keeping them on the edge of their seats.

The finale of BB OTT 2 is likely to take place in the last week of July as reports and inside sources suggest that the Salman Khan-hosted show will air for 6 weeks. If we count from the premiere date, the grand finale is expected to take place around July 29 or 30. However, an official announcement on this is yet to be made and the show still has several weeks to go.

