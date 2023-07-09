Bigg Boss OTT 2 gets an extension, check new finale date

Mumbai: In an exciting update for all Bigg Boss fans, superstar and host Salman Khan has revealed that Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going to be extended by two additional weeks.

Originally slated for a six-week run, the show will now entertain the viewers for eight weeks. As the competition enters its crucial fourth week, tensions are running high among the contestants. With this unexpected extension, the grand finale is now anticipated to take place in mid-August.

Viewers can now expect more jaw-dropping twists, intense competitions, and more new strategies among the housemates as they strive to win the coveted title.

Meanwhile, we hear that there is no elimination this week. So far, four contestants have walked out of the show. 9 contestants are left in the house who are leaving no stone unturned to win hearts of the audience.

