Bigg Boss OTT 2: Makers to remove THIS contestant next, see name

With tension and anticipation thick in the air, seven contestants find themselves on the chopping block this week

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th July 2023 2:26 pm IST
Mumbai: As the rollercoaster journey of Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues, all the updates about the show has been leaving fans on the edge of their seats. With only 3 more weeks left for the finale, all eyes are on which contestant will walk home this week.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominated Contestants

With tension and anticipation thick in the air, seven contestants find themselves on the chopping block this week. The contestants who got nominated are —

  • Manisha Rani
  • Pooja Bhatt
  • Avinash Sachdev
  • Jad Hadid
  • Bebika Dhurve
  • Cyrus Broacha
  • Falaq Naaz

As per latest voting trend, bottom two contestants of this week are Cyrus Broacha and Falaq Naaz. These 2 housemates are receiving lesser votes compared to other 5 nominated contestants. So, either Cyrus or Falaq is likely to get evicted this week.

Which contestant are you supporting? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

