Bigg Boss OTT 2: Makers to remove THIS contestant next, see name

Mumbai: As the rollercoaster journey of Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues, all the updates about the show has been leaving fans on the edge of their seats. With only 3 more weeks left for the finale, all eyes are on which contestant will walk home this week.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominated Contestants
With tension and anticipation thick in the air, seven contestants find themselves on the chopping block this week. The contestants who got nominated are —
- Manisha Rani
- Pooja Bhatt
- Avinash Sachdev
- Jad Hadid
- Bebika Dhurve
- Cyrus Broacha
- Falaq Naaz
Week 3 Eliminations: Latest Voting Trends
As per latest voting trend, bottom two contestants of this week are Cyrus Broacha and Falaq Naaz. These 2 housemates are receiving lesser votes compared to other 5 nominated contestants. So, either Cyrus or Falaq is likely to get evicted this week.
