Bigg Boss OTT 2 possible international contestants

Mumbai: The upcoming second season of Bigg Boss OTT has fans excited for the entertainment, drama, and suspense that the show is known for. The show is set to premiere on Jio Cinema on June 17th.

Salman Khan’s electrifying promos have already piqued the interest of the audience. Along with the much-anticipated list of contestants.

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is rumoured to be a possible Bigg Boss OTT contestant for the upcoming season. This time, the popular reality show will be streamed exclusively on JioCinema, and fans are thrilled.

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland going to be on Bigg Boss OTT 2?

According to reports, the show will be broadcast on Jio Cinemas, and the platform’s owner, Mukesh Ambani, has a humorous rumour going that there may be a chance to bring Hollywood celebrities to the show. While the show has previously featured celebrities from a variety of backgrounds, there have been rumours that international stars such as Zendaya and Tom Holland could be brought on board if the opportunity arises, as it is possible for Mukesh Ambani to do anything he wants.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is set to enthral viewers with nonstop entertainment, drama, and unexpected twists. The show is set to provide a unique and immersive experience, with Janta (the audience) playing an important role in shaping the game. Starting June 17, JioCinema will provide free 24×7 streaming of the show, ensuring fans can enjoy every moment of the action-packed journey.

The tagline “Iss baar Janta hai asli boss” implies that the audience will have complete control over the game this season. Their choices will have an impact on critical aspects like ration distribution, task decisions, and even spot eliminations. It’s an exciting idea that aims to bring fans closer to their favourite contestants while also improving the viewing experience.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of the final contestant lineup for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. This season is expected to deliver an unparalleled entertainment extravaganza, whether it’s Honey Singh, Zendaya, Tom Holland, or other surprises.

