Bigg Boss OTT 2: Premiere date, contestants, host & more

Mumbai: One of the most awaited and most loved Indian reality show Bigg Boss OTT is all set to return with its second season, much to the excitement of fans. The show, which is an extension of the popular Bigg Boss franchise, will once again feature a group of contestants living together in a house under constant surveillance, with the ultimate goal of emerging as the winner of the show.

From premiere date to speculated contestants, here’s everything we know so far about Bigg Boss OTT 2.

1. Premiere Date

According to popular social media pages, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is set to premiere on May 29, 2023. The show will be streamed exclusively on the digital platform, Voot. Sources also suggest that it will run for around 6 weeks.

2. Contestants

The names of the contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 2 have not yet been officially announced, but there are plenty of rumors and speculations about who might be entering the house. Some of the names being tossed around include Munawar Faruqui, Gulshan Gautam, Anjali Arora & others. The final list of contestants is expected to be revealed closer to the premiere date.

3. Host

For the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, the show will not hosted by Bollywood filmmaker, Karan Johar who made his debut as a host with the first season. Yes, you read that right! Superstar Salman Khan might turn host for Bigg Boss OTT 2 this year.

4. Format

Like the previous season, BB OTT 2 will be streamed exclusively on Voot. The show will be slightly different from the main Bigg Boss series in terms of format, as it will be aired on a digital platform and will run for a shorter duration.

5. Prize Money

The prize money for the second season of Bigg Boss OTT has not yet been announced. However, given that the first season had a prize money of Rs 25 lakhs, it is expected that the second season will have a similar or higher prize amount.

Which celebrity would you like to see in the second season of the show? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.