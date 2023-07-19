Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ranks: Elvish beats Abhishek, reaches TOP 1

Mumbai: Ever since wild card contestant Elvish Yadav stepped foot into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, he has been making waves among the audience with his infectious humor and exceptional ability to interact with all the contestants.

Viewers have been thoroughly enjoying his presence, and his entry seems to have breathed new life into the show. The TRPs have seen a significant surge after his arrival, indicating just how much the audience appreciates his dynamic personality.

Elvish Yadav beats Abhishek Malhan

What’s even more shocking is that Elvish Yadav has managed to dethrone Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan from the top position in the weekly rankings. Abhishek had been holding the leading position since day 1, but it appears that Elvish has emerged as a true rival and formidable competitor.

This unexpected twist has completely changed the dynamics of the show, leaving the audience eagerly anticipating how this rivalry will unfold in the coming episodes.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Rankings Week 4

Elvish Yadav Abhishek Malhan Manisha Rani Aashika Bhatia Jiya Shankar Jad Hadid Pooja Bhatt Bebika Dhurve Avinash Sachdev Falaq Naaz

