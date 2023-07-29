Bigg Boss OTT 2: Winner and runner-up names prediction

Nothing is certain until the final moments of the show, and the unpredictability of Bigg Boss OTT 2 keeps the audience on their toes

Published: 29th July 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Abhishek, Elvish, Manisha and Aashika (Twitter)

Mumbai: As the finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 draws near, the atmosphere inside the house is charged with tension and excitement. Currently, 9 contestants left are in the show — Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Aashika Bhatia, Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav.

Fans are caught up in discussions and predictions, eagerly choosing their favorite contestants and speculating about the potential top 3 finalists and eventual winner.

According to the buzz on Twitter and various social media pages, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, and Manisha Rani or Jiya Shankar are the frontrunners likely to secure a spot in the coveted top 3.

Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav have been gaining considerable support from viewers due to their entertaining and engaging performances in the house. With their distinct personalities and strategic gameplay, either of them is speculated to lift the winner’s trophy.

On the other hand, Jiya Shankar, being the popular face of Indian television, might end up grabbing the runner-up title in the competition. It is also being said that makers are being biased for her.

However, nothing is certain until the final moments of the show, and the unpredictability of Bigg Boss OTT 2 keeps the audience on their toes.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss OTT 2? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

