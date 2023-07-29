Bigg Boss OTT 2: Winner and runner-up names prediction

Mumbai: As the finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 draws near, the atmosphere inside the house is charged with tension and excitement. Currently, 9 contestants left are in the show — Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Aashika Bhatia, Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav.

Fans are caught up in discussions and predictions, eagerly choosing their favorite contestants and speculating about the potential top 3 finalists and eventual winner.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner, Runner Up

According to the buzz on Twitter and various social media pages, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, and Manisha Rani or Jiya Shankar are the frontrunners likely to secure a spot in the coveted top 3.

Top 3 Of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Are Trending Together :- #ElvishBBWinner – 303K Tweets

ROAR LIKE ABHISHEK – 219K Tweets#StopDemeaningManisha – 54K Tweets pic.twitter.com/AlfXm3FHCl — FUKRA INSAAN FANs X (@Fatimahnyar) July 22, 2023

Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav have been gaining considerable support from viewers due to their entertaining and engaging performances in the house. With their distinct personalities and strategic gameplay, either of them is speculated to lift the winner’s trophy.

On the other hand, Jiya Shankar, being the popular face of Indian television, might end up grabbing the runner-up title in the competition. It is also being said that makers are being biased for her.

However, nothing is certain until the final moments of the show, and the unpredictability of Bigg Boss OTT 2 keeps the audience on their toes.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss OTT 2? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.