Bigg Boss OTT: Aashika, Rohit Reddy & others to enter the show

Mumbai: Colors TV’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss will begin streaming on Voot from August 8. Named as “Bigg Boss OTT”, the show will air on the OTT platform for first six weeks ahead of its television premiere.

Ahead of it’s premiere, many big names from the television industry who are likely to take part in the show are being speculated. While popular faces like Neha Marda, Divya Agarwal, Arjun Bijlani and Riddhima Pandit have already given their nod to the show, latest reports suggest that Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy and actress-turned-social media sensation Aashika Bhatia have also been approached for the show.

Although no official confirmation by makers has been given but if ongoing social media reports are to be believed then Rohit Reddy and Aashika Bhatia will be seen in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss OTT contestants

Arjun Bijlani Aashika Bhatia Rohit Reddy Neha Marda Riddhima Pandit

Few other celebrities who are expected to take part in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss are Nia Sharma, Disha Vakani, Anushka Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanaya Irani, Gulki Joshi, among others.

It is being said that OTT version will feature commoners and young stars from social media as contestants who will compete for six weeks. The winner of the OTT version of the show will enter Bigg Boss 15 house along with celebrities.

Bigg Boss OTT will be hosted by popular filmmaker Karan Johar.