Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal is the WINNER, actress takes home Rs 25L

Mumbai: The six-week series of Bigg Boss OTT has finally came to an end with Divya Agarwal being announced as the winner of the Karan Johar-hosted show. She took home the coveted trophy of the first season of BB OTT along with the prize money of Rs 25 lakhs.

The top 5 finalists who were in the race were — Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal.

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal

The reality TV personality Divya Agarwal has undoubtedly played the game with all her might and heart since day 1. Overcoming the tough phase inside the house like a pro, she managed to rule her fans’ hearts and created a spot for herself in the top finalists. She was even called out by the host Karan Johar and even a section of audience for being overconfident but well, that’s the beauty of this game.

In six weeks’ stay, Divya Agarwal became the OTT Boss of the week for four weeks. Her game was definitely liked by audience and they kept voting for her, finally making her the deserving winner of the show.

Bigg Boss 15 updates

As BB OTT came to an end, now fans are waiting for Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 15. It is being said that it will begin from October first week. It is also being reported that the winner of the Bigg Boss OTT Divya Agarwal might not enter the television’s show.

Other finalists of the digital version — Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal and other eliminated contestants like Zeeshan Khan and Urfi Javed have the chances of taking part in Bigg Boss 15.

An official list from the makers is still awaited.