Bigg Boss OTT: Elimination list, TOP 4 finalists and grand finale date

Mumbai: The Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT, which is currently airing on Voot, is almost nearing its end with only seven contestants remaining inside the house. The show whic premiered on August 8, currently has Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal playing the game.

Bigg Boss OTT managed to bring some popular names and lesser- known names from the industry. The OTT finale is just a week away, and housemates are giving it their best shot during the ongoing semi-finale week.

According to reports, the grand finale of BB OTT will take place on September 19. However, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

Bigg Boss OTT finalists

Amongst all, Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal are considered as the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss OTT and are making the maximum noise on social media. From the first day itself, Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal became at loggerheads which was followed by ugly jibes involving their personal and professional lives.

Apart from Divya and Pratik, other participants who are entertaining and creating abuzz among the audience are Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty.

According to loyal viewers, all the aforementioned contestants are playing good and keeping the viewers glued to the screens. They are even likely to reach top 4. The below list is just according to BB OTT audience. However, we will have to wait till the finale to see who will win the race and manage to enter Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15.

TOP 4 contestants

Divya Agarwal Neha Bhasin Shamita Shetty Pratik Sehajpal

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the contestants who have been evicted from the house so far.

Bigg Boss OTT eliminated contestants list