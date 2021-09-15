Bigg Boss OTT: Grand finale timings, where to watch, prize money & more

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT is all set to put down its curtains as the grand finale is just a few days away. The Karan Johar-hosted controversial reality show has been streaming on Voot for the last five weeks. The top 6 strong contenders who managed to entertain the audience and reach the finale week are — Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin.

All the contestants are giving their best shot to win the game and fans are very excited to see who will lift the trophy. The best ‘over-the-top’ contestants will enter Salman Khan‘s show Bigg Boss 15 which will air on Colors TV.

The grand finale of BB OTT will take place on this Sunday, September 19. It will be streamed online on the video streaming platform Voot select at 7 pm. You need to have a Voot Premium subscription in order to watch the finale on your screens.

Bigg Boss OTT prize money, trophy

The winner of Bigg Boss OTT will take home a beautiful trophy and as per latest buzz, he/she will also win the prize money of Rs 55 lakhs.

TOP 4 contestants

According to show’s loyal viewers, the below top 4 contestants are playing good and keeping the fans glued to the screens.

Divya Agarwal

Neha Bhasin

Shamita Shetty

Pratik Sehajpal

Are you excited to know who will grab the Bigg Boss OTT season 1’s precious trophy? Who do think is the deserving winner? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.