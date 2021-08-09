Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty re-enters show; 12 others in house

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT had its premiere on Voot on August 8. Hosted by Karan Johar, the controversial reality show is aiming to bring a lot of entertainment to its audience through 24×7 high octane run for 6 weeks.

Bigg Boss OTT produced by Endemol Shine India will stream LIVE 24×7. Apart from all the live-action, special episodes will stream every Monday to Saturday at 7 pm and every Sunday at 8 pm only on Voot. With the theme ‘Stay Connected’, the makers will also give viewers the power to decide tasks, punishments and even eliminations. Right from deciding the tasks, twists, surprises, punishments and even eliminations, the viewers will play an integral role in the journey of the housemates.

The makers have roped in 13 eclectic contestants who will flaunt their bolder avatar to win the trophy and secure a spot on Bigg Boss 15 which will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss OTT

Actress and Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita Shetty too has entered Bigg Boss OTT along with the 12 other participants. This is her second stint on the show. Earlier in 2009, Shamita took part in Bigg Boss season 3.

Indirectly addressing her brother-in-law Raj Kundra’s arrest in porn apps case, she said that she is on the show to carry on with her work as she had committed to be a part of the show long back.

She was trolled for supporting Shilpa and Raj. Leaving it all behind, Shamita Shetty will be seen trying to woo the audience with her true personality in the Karan Johar hosted show.

Here’s full list of all the 13 contestants:

Akshara Singh Neha Bhasin Karan Nath Nishant Bhatt Ridhima Pandit Urfi Javed Divya Agarwal Raqesh Bapat Prateek Sehajpal Muskan Jattana Millind Gaba Zeeshan Khan Shamita Shetty

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT.