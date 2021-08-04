Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty to enter house amid Raj Kundra controversy?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT has been catching a lot of eyeballs ever since the announcement was made. Right from who will be the host to who the contestants are, the show has managed to create a lot of buzz.

It was quite a news when it was revealed that not Salman Khan but Karan Johar would host the OTT show. Now, in a rather interesting and what could be a sensational development, there are reports that Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita Shetty could enter house too.

For the unversed, recently, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra was arrested for his involvement in the creation and publication of porn content. Since then, the entire family has been on a radar and have become the debate on prime-time news.

Shilpa Shetty recently broke her silence in the Raj Kundra case and requested privacy for her family during such tough times. Supporting her was none other than her sister, Shamita Shetty.

Many would know that Gehana Vasisth even previously revealed that one of the apps was supposed to feature Shamita. It was planned to be a Bollywood game show and the Gandii Baat actress was supposed to direct it.

Given the fact that the Bigg boss show is famous for stirring up controversies one could only wonder if the makers will actually manage to get Shamita on the show.

Contestants like Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal and others are sure to spice up, but Shamita Shetty could grab a lot of eyeballs for the show. That seems to be the reason why Shilpa Shetty’s sister has reportedly been approached by the makers.

Many would-be wondering that Shamita Shetty has previously been a part of Bigg Boss (Season 9). But this isn’t something new as last season itself witnessed Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant and others enter the house as challengers.

But will Shamita really enter the Bigg Boss OTT house? That honestly seems unlikely but you never know!