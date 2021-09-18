Bigg Boss OTT winner: List of contestants who will enter Bigg Boss 15

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT will be wrapped up today. The grand finale of the first ever BB OTT will air today at 7pm on Voot. Now, all eyes are on Bigg Boss 15. Fans are eager to know about who will enter Salman Khan’s show. The six contestants who are in finale race of Karan Johar‘s show are —

Bigg Boss OTT winner 2021

According to buzz, Divya Agarwal will win the show. Fans feel that she has given the best content and is the deserving contender to take home the precious trophy and hefty prize money of Rs 55 lakhs.

For the unversed, she is getting double votes of what her closest competitor, Pratik Sehajpal is getting.

Contestants who will enter BB 15

As per The Real Khabri, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 might not take Divya Agarwal on the show as they feel she has not given enough masala in Bigg Boss OTT. Also, it will look odd if she fails to win Bigg Boss 15 after succeeding in the digital format. Other contestants from BB OTT who are likely to enter Salman Khan’s show are:

Zeeshan Khan Urfi Javed Shamita Shetty Raqesh Bapat

However, an official confirmation about the list is still awaited.

Do you think the above four celebrities are 'over-the-top' and deserve entering Bigg Boss 15?