Bigg Boss personalities Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla receive Times awards; see pics

Mumbai: TV persnalities Hina Khan and Siddharth Shukla are the two most talent actos in the showbiz, who have managed to wow the audience with their amazing acting skills. They achieved huge popularity after appearing on of the most talked about shows, Bigg Boss.

While Hina Khan emerged as first runner up of Bigg Boss 11, Sidharth Shukla won millions of hearts across the nation and bagged Bigg Boss 13 trophy. The style icons of youths have won prestigious awards by Times Of India.

While Hina bagged Times Power Women Award, Sidharth won Times Men Of The Year 2020 Award. The actors, who bagged Charismatic TV Personality awards, shared the pictures on their Instagram accounts.

Sharing a series of glimpses from the awards event on Instagram, Hina Khan wrote a note for all the women out there. Announcing her big win, Hina Khan wrote, “Thank you @timesofindia… All you women out thr, Keep the power of your spirits alive.. and ride the waves of your instincts.. that’s what I do .. and I want all of you to become your version of a Powerful Woman .. #PowerWomanHinaKhan #TimesPowerWoman.”

In another post she wrote, “2021’s Power Pack beginning… Here comes the First award of 2021… Thank you @timesofindia for honouring me with the Times Power Woman Award… #CharismaticTVPersonality2021 #HinaKhan #BossBabe #PowerWoman #CelebratingWomen #WomanPower #GirlPower #LetsLiftEachOther #2021HereWeGo.”

Hina Khan looked stunning in shimmery pantsuit.

Sidharth Shukla took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of himself holding the prestigious trophy and expressed gratitude. Dressed in a grey coloured polo neck T-shirt, denim and blue velvet jacket, Sidharth Shukla looked handsome as ever. The Bigg Boss 13 winner added another feather to his cap and mentioned, “Thank you @timesofindia for this award!” Take a look at the Instagram post here:

Speaking about their professional fronts, Hina Khan was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a Senior. Hina is living her life holidaying with her family and beau Rocky Jaiswal. She is also endorsing several brands and keeps herself occupied with work most of the time.

On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla will be seen in an Ekta Kapoor project very soon. He did several music videos and commercials after lifting the trophy as the winner of the reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla also managed the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 14 in the absence of host Salman Khan and was lauded by his fans and audience.