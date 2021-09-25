Bigg Boss: Prize money of winners from season 1 to 14

Mumbai: The Indian reality show Bigg Boss is a big hit. It is gearing up for the upcoming season Bigg Boss 15 which will premiere on October 2. To create more abuzz, this year the makers of the show gave a new twist as they introduced the OTT version of it. Named as ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, the show concluded recently with Divya Agarwal being announced as winner.

The show first aired in 2006 went on to become one of the most popular TV shows with several popular celebrities participating in it. Bigg Boss 14 was won by TV actress Rubina Dilaik.

Here we bring you the complete list of winners and the prize money they took home along with coveted trophy.

Bigg Boss Season Name Winner Name Prize Money Season 1 Rahul Roy 1 Crore Season 2 Ashutosh Kaushik 1 Crore Season 3 Vindu Dara Singh 1 Crore Season 4 Shweta Tiwari 1 Crore Season 5 Juhi Parmar 1 Crore Season 6 Urvashi Dholakia 50 Lakh Season 7 Gauahar Khan 50 Lakh Season 8 Gautam Gulati 50 Lakh Season 9 Prince Narula 50 Lakh Season 10 Manveer Gurjar 50 Lakh Season 11 Shilpa Shinde 50 Lakh Season 12 Dipika Kakar 30 Lakh Season 13 Siddarth Shukla 50 Lakh Season 14 Rubina Dilaik 36 Lakh Bigg Boss OTT Divya Agarwal 25 lakhs

About Bigg Boss 15

This year Bigg Boss 15 contestants will be divided into three tribes under the leadership of Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tripathi. They will compete with each other and win their place in the main BB 15 house. BB 15 is set to launch on TV on October 2nd at 9 p.m. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, will air from Monday to Friday at 10:30 p.m., with Weekend Ka Vaar airing at 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.