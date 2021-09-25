Bigg Boss: Prize money of winners from season 1 to 14

Bigg Boss first aired in 2006 went on to become one of the most popular TV shows with several popular celebrities participating in it

By Rasti Amena|   Published: 25th September 2021 3:10 pm IST
Bigg Boss: Prize money of winners from season 1 to 14
Rubina Dilaik, Prince Narula and Gauahar Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: The Indian reality show Bigg Boss is a big hit. It is gearing up for the upcoming season Bigg Boss 15 which will premiere on October 2. To create more abuzz, this year the makers of the show gave a new twist as they introduced the OTT version of it. Named as ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, the show concluded recently with Divya Agarwal being announced as winner.

The show first aired in 2006 went on to become one of the most popular TV shows with several popular celebrities participating in it. Bigg Boss 14 was won by TV actress Rubina Dilaik.

Here we bring you the complete list of winners and the prize money they took home along with coveted trophy.

Bigg Boss Season NameWinner NamePrize Money
Season 1Rahul Roy 1 Crore
Season 2Ashutosh Kaushik 1 Crore
Season 3Vindu Dara Singh 1 Crore
Season 4Shweta Tiwari 1 Crore
Season 5Juhi Parmar 1 Crore
Season 6Urvashi Dholakia 50 Lakh 
Season 7Gauahar Khan 50 Lakh 
Season 8Gautam Gulati 50 Lakh 
Season 9Prince Narula 50 Lakh  
Season 10Manveer Gurjar 50 Lakh    
Season 11Shilpa Shinde 50 Lakh      
Season 12Dipika Kakar30 Lakh    
Season 13Siddarth Shukla50 Lakh    
Season 14Rubina Dilaik36 Lakh
Bigg Boss OTT Divya Agarwal25 lakhs

About Bigg Boss 15

This year Bigg Boss 15 contestants will be divided into three tribes under the leadership of Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tripathi. They will compete with each other and win their place in the main BB 15 house. BB 15 is set to launch on TV on October 2nd at 9 p.m. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, will air from Monday to Friday at 10:30 p.m., with Weekend Ka Vaar airing at 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

