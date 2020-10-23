Bigg Boss should bring back commoner-celeb combo: Ajay Singh Chaudhary

Mumbai, Oct 23 : Actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary, who was recently seen in the web series Crackdown, is catching up on the reality television show Bigg Boss. He says the show hosted by superstar Salman Khan, should bring back the commoner-celeb combination.

Commoners like Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi had added to the entertainment quotient of the show in previous seasons. Ajay wants that format to return.

“I liked the seasons where there were commoners and celebrities. It was a good combination. But it’s not bad also that all the contestants are from showbiz. We get to know them more and more through this reality show and we get to see their real side which we can’t see in general life. So, it’s good. But I quite liked the thought of mixing commoners and celebrities. There was a lot of contrast and conflict. I think the show makers should try that again,” he said.

Coming to the current contestants, Ajay is of the opinion that Eijaz Khan can be a surprise package for the audience.

“One of my favourite contestants is Eijaz Khan and he is a friend also. I think he will be the ‘chupa rustam’ for the public. Besides him, I think Jasmin Bhasin is good. She is doing well,” said Ajay.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.