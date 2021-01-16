Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad dies in road accident; Shehnaaz Gill, others convey condolences

Mumbai: Talent manager Pista Dhakad, who has handled various Bigg Boss celebrities, died in a road accident on Friday.

The incident happened near Film city when she was heading home from Bigg Boss 14 shoot.  Pista who was in her early 20’s, has even managed celebrities apart from Bigg Boss, in shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and has been associated with the production house Endemol for a long time.  

The tragedy left many people heartbroken and celebrities like Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Shehnaaz Gill, Vikas Gupta  and many others mourned the loss.

