Bigg Boss: Tejasswi Prakash & other highest paid female winners so far

Mumbai: India’s most-watched controversial reality show Bigg Boss’ 15th season wrapped up yesterday. The jazz and razzmatazz of the grand finale episode grabbed much attention as the show ruled over the weekend. Tejasswi Prakash was announced as the winner of BB 15. She took home the precious, shining trophy along with Rs 40 lakhs of prize money.

While the internet is left divided over Tejasswi Prakash’s victory, let’s have quick recap of all the female winners of BB so far and how much they were given as the cash prize.

Highest paid female winner

Shweta Tiwari and Juhi Parmar were the first and second female winners of Bigg Boss respectively. They took home 1 crore each along with the trophy. While Shweta won BB season 4, Juhi was declared as the winner of BB 5.

List of female winners of Bigg Boss & their prize money

Here’s list of all female winners of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show so far and their prize money.

Tejasswi Prakash (Season 15) — Rs 40 lakhs

Divya Agarwal (OTT version) — Rs 25 lakhs

Rubina Dilaik (Season 14) — Rs 36 lakhs

Deepika Kakkar (Season 12) — Rs 30 lakhs

Shilpa Shinde (Season 11) — Rs 50 lakhs

Gauahar Khan (Season 7) — Rs 50 lakhs

Urvashi Dholakia (Season 6) — Rs 50 lakhs

Juhi Parmar (Season 5) — Rs 1 crore

Shweta Tiwari (Season 4) — Rs 1 crore

The top 6 finalists of Bigg Boss 15 were — Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai and Tejasswi Prakash. While Pratik walked home with first runner-up title, Karan was declared as second runner-up of Bigg Boss 15.