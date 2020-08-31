Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Updates: Nagarjuna hosted show date, time announced!

By Rasti Amena Published: 31st August 2020 6:17 pm IST

Hyderabad: The countdown for the much-awaited reality show on Telugu Television, Bigg Boss season 4 finally begins! On Monday, the makers of the Nagarjuna Akkineni show took to their social media and revealed the launch date and time for the upcoming season.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 will premiere from September 6 at 6 PM and the fans are super excited for the launch episode of the reality show. The regular episodes i.e. Monday-Friday will be telecasted at 9:30 PM and weekend episodes at 9:00 PM. Well, the new season promises only entertainment as the caption read, “Entertainment Like Never Before!!! #WhatAWowWow.”

Check out their post here:

Earlier while shooting for the promos of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Nagarjuna in a statement said, “It was fun being back on the shooting floor for the promo. After the tremendous success of last season, this year our effort will be to up the ante and deliver even more entertainment and surprises for our viewers.”

We all are really tired of watching repeats of all TV shows as the shooting schedules were on hold due to lockdown. And now it is time for some real entertainment, drama, and everything that will keep you hooked to your television screens and Bigg Boss does it all.

Reportedly, due to COVID-19, the contestants have been quarantined before they step together inside Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house. And as per the latest reports, three of them have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the makers did not reveal the official list of contestants.

